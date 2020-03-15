Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

DOV opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

