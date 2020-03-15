Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $291,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

