Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $298,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

