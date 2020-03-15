Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 178,922.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $90.06 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

