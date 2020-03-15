Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

