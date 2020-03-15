Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,511,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.