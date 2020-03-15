Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $535.69 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $460.00 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.62 and a 200-day moving average of $594.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

