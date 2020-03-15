Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $82.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

