Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RACE opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

