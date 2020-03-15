Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,574 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.