Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,178 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

