Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twilio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

