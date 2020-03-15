Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 441 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

