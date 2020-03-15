Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $256,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $124.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.