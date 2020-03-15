Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 48,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 218,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 316,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,851,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after buying an additional 394,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE ITW opened at $156.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.