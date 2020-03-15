Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

