CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $369,720.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $21.07 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

