Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $82.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

