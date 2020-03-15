Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,785,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

