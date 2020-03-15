Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $51.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

