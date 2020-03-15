Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,138,000.

OEF stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $152.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

