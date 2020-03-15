Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 181,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

