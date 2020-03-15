Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,603 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $6,557,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 676,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,686 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

