Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 224,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 111,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 165,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

