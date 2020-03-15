Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

