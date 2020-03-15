Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of O opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

