Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $9,817,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 801,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 436,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.