Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $26,377,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $18,824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 4,048.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

