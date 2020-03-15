Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Okta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Okta by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Okta by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $82,457.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,533.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,480. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

