Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,106. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.36. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

