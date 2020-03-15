Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.07 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

