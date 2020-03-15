Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,198 shares of company stock worth $9,470,379 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

