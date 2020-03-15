Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. Carvana has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

