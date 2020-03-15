CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.