CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of CNP opened at $15.55 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

