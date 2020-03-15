Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

