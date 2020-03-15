Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,977 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Palomar worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $47.11 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100.

