Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,725 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $35.26 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.