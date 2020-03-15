Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,450. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AAWW opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

