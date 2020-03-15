Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

