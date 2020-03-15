Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,051 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Fossil Group worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

FOSL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Fossil Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

