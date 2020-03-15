Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,879 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

