Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Camden National worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Camden National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

