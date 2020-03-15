Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.