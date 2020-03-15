Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.82.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $546.62 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $725.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

