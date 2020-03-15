Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

