Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

