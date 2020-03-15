Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,407 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chewy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $12,869,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $808,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

