Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,240 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHG. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE SHG opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

