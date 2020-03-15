Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 2.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

